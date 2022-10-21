President visits Camp Hale

President Joe Biden speaks to the crowd at Camp Hale. The site was dedicated as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. 

 

 Photo by Emma Gadeski

President Joe Biden visited Camp Hale in October to dedicate the historic site as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, permanently protecting 53,804 acres of land where the famed 10th Mountain Division lived and trained during World War II. 

Just 17 miles north of Leadville, Camp Hale-Continental Divide is the nation’s 159th monument and includes the Tenmile Range, a stretch of jagged peaks and rugged landscape between Leadville, Frisco and Breckenridge where the 10th  also trained. 

