‘Next generation’ project aims to improve Scout Wave

A backhoe digs inside a cofferdam in Salida Whitewater Park as part of a project to revamp the Scout Wave. The feature was originally created in 2009 and was in need of reconfiguring and improvements to make the wave safer.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Visitors to Riverside Park might notice some uncommon activity on the Arkansas River near the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.

A cofferdam has been built and heavy machinery is in operation reconfiguring the Scout Wave, one of four wave features in Salida Whitewater Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.