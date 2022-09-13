‘Next generation’ project aims to improve Scout Wave

Visitors to Riverside Park might notice some uncommon activity on the Arkansas River near the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
A cofferdam has been built and heavy machinery is in operation reconfiguring the Scout Wave, one of four wave features in Salida Whitewater Park.
The project began just after Labor Day, and work in the river itself is scheduled to be done by Oct. 1, although edge work may be done past that deadline, including a temporary boat ramp on the north side of the river.
A similar project was completed in 2019 upriver at the Office Wave.
Mike Harvey, president of Arkansas River Trust and Salida Recreation Board member, said the Scout Wave was originally put in place in 2009 and was the first time an attempt was made to build a surf wave in the park.
Harvey said the wave has degraded over the past 13 years, and the installation of a walking path to the Touber Building also contributed to a change in the hydraulics.
“It doesn’t work as well as intended,” he said.
Part of the problem with the wave is that the flush-out for the wave was pretty far downstream.
The revamp will improve egress so that it is safer and better out of the pool.
An increase in the number of kids who are getting into river surfing also prompted the work to get the wave back into shape.
Harvey said the Office Wave now gets a lot of use, and the goal is to spread out river use and have another wave to surf.
Harvey said in the past he has worked with Gary Lacy in the design of the water park features over the last 20 years.
This project is being codesigned by Lacy’s son, Spencer Lacy.
“It’s the next generation,” Harvey said.
Harvey said total cost of the project was about $175,000. About $47,000 of that was raised from private donations made through Arkansas River Trust.
The remainder was provided by the City of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.