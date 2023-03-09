Instead of following through with the eviction of the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office from the Chaffee County administration building, the county and DA’s office will now collaborate in order to find new office space.
County attorney Daniel Tom, Deputy DA Mark Hurlbert, commissioners Keith Baker, Greg Felt and P.T. Wood, and Stanley decided that Deputy DA Joanne Morando will work with county staff to define the DA’s office requirements.
That information will be used so the county can acquire new space for the DA’s office, whether by purchase or rent.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, Stanley said she was feeling optimistic and she was glad to have had the meeting.
She said the goal is that the DA’s office will still be able to serve the citizens of Chaffee County to the best of its ability.
Baker said, “I think we came up with a good plan of action.”
Chaffee County sent a letter in late December notifying the DA that their tenancy of the county building is terminated as of Feb. 28, 2023.
The county reasoned that the space occupied by the DA’s office was needed to expand county administrative offices.
The letter gave the DA’s office until Feb. 28 to be out of the space but invited Stanley to contact then county administrator Bob Christiansen with questions and concerns or to arrange additional time to move out of the office space.
Stanley waited until Feb. 27 to respond with a letter.
She cited statute and case law that district attorney’s office space provided by the county is a “reasonable and necessary expense.”
In the letter Stanley asked the county to provide another space.
Stanley wrote that if the county insists that the DA’s office immediately vacate, she suggests normal eviction procedures. Subsequently the county served her with an eviction notice Feb. 28.
Stanley told commissioners Wednesday that she delayed responding to the December letter because she was waiting to hear from the county that they had found another space for the DA’s office.
