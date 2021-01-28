Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Vice President of Fiscal Services Leslie Fagerberg told the Salida Hospital District board of directors the hospital was able to achieve compliance with its lenders on its refunding note covenants by the end of December, following a challenging year.
In the executive financial summary for the twelve months ending Dec. 31, the hospital had 218 days cash on hand surpassing the required 75 days and ended the year with an operating margin of 1.89 percent, above the required 1 percent.
Fagerberg told the board of directors there was an anticipated shortfall in gross patient revenue of about $8 million, “even though we recovered rather well after we re-opened, we still could not completely offset what we lost during the early days of the COVID pandemic,” Fagerberg said.
Contributing to the shortfall in a minor way was the decrease in in-center dialysis due to a model shift in care decreasing the days of availability from six days a week to three and moving patients to home-based treatment.
Fagerberg said the changes created more of a community service impact than financial.
CEO Bob Morasko commended HRRMC staff for the quick set up and smooth operation of a community vaccination clinic Friday which was set up within days of receiving a batch of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic was for those 70 and older currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s Phase 1B guidelines.
The board also heard reports from boardmember Tom Eve regarding the completion of the Buena Vista Health Center expansion, building projects on the HRRMC campus and an update on the boiler at the hospital.
Following problems with the 13-year-old boiler and its pipe system, it is scheduled to be replaced with two smaller boilers to provide redundancy to the system, and new cast iron pipes.
Boardmember Jean Moltz told the board no decision will be made regarding this year’s Jewel Ball, the HRRMC Foundation’s main fundraiser, until June.
In action items, the board unanimously approved the hospital’s 2021 performance improvement plan.
