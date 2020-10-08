Chaffee County received $1,372,649 in payment-in-lieu of taxes money, down about $5,000 from last year.
PILT funds are paid by the U.S. Federal Government to compensate local governments for reductions in property tax bases due to public land.
“It’s the variance of the program,” Commissioner Keith Baker said regarding the drop in PILT money. “It is not a permanently funded program. It is often included in other funding measures.”
Baker said this makes it difficult to know how much the county will receive from year to year.
The county used to fund the Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services department with PILT money, until they passed a .5 percent sales tax increase in 2015.
The PILT money the county receives now goes into the general fund, Baker said, and is mostly used to support the road and bridge department.
Baker said he and other county commissioners have talked to congressional delegates and senators about creating a permanent funding source.
He said they have talked to senators Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Michael Bennett (D-Colo), Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) and worked with the National Association of Counties and Colorado Counties, Inc. on this topic.
“This is an issue that has united people across the west, because there is so much public land. It’s not as big a part of their budgets back east,” Baker said. “We also try to make people more aware, so they can talk to their representatives themselves. We just need to keep working on congress every opportunity we get.”
