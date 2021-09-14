Choose Life Toymakers is gearing up for Christmas. The group’s goal is to make 1,250 small wooden toys with wheels to give to Christmas outreaches like Operation Christmas Child.
If you would like to help buy wheels, donations can be made at Collegiate Peaks Bank, or a check made out to Choose Life Toymakers can be mailed to Mary Lee Bensman, P.O. Box 456, Buena Vista, CO 81211. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so donations are tax deductible.
If you know of a Christmas outreach that would like toys, or if you would like to volunteer to help make toys, please email me at: chooselife1952@gmail.com.
Check out our website: www.chooselifetoymakers.com.
