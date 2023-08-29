Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted unanimously to deny a request from David Martin and Quarry Station LLC to release lot 35 from its current lot sales restriction agreement in exchange for reinstating a lot sales restriction on lot 38 during the board’s regular meeting Monday.
The board denied the request, citing two reasons; that this swapping of lots has been an “ongoing situation” and secondly that one of the stipulations for the lot sales restrictions was that Martin would extend and pave Nickerson Avenue up to where it would connect with U.S. 50, which has not been completed.
During the Feb. 27 board meeting Martin requested a partial release of the lot sales restriction. Mayor Ben Scanga asked about the Nickerson Avenue part of the agreement, to which Martin said he estimated it would be completed between July 15 and Aug. 1.
At the same meeting Scanga asked if this would be their last request for early lot sales release, to which Martin answered, “I promise.”
At Monday’s meeting, Scanga said this was being denied, “based on the fact that this has been an ongoing situation.”
The board unanimously approved a building envelope/plat correction request for 1104 Little River Lane, lot 60. The request was made by property owners Charles and Debbie Fischel after changes to the floodplain limits were changed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency affecting the current building envelope.
The Fischel’s requested an amended envelope that would allow for adequate room to build a single family house within the lot, which would still meet minimum lot size, width and setback requirements of the town’s land use code.
The board unanimously passed Ordinance 2023-1, which clarified conflicting land use code sections. In a memo to the board, town administrator Brian Berger said that “the way section 5.10 is currently written is confusing, not accurate (referencing tables that do not exist; referencing Table 5 rather than Table 15 and could be seen as contradicting table 15.”
The board unanimously approved an agreement regarding the future Acequia Ditch Augmentation Station agreement. Berger told the board that this had nothing to do with the town’s water system, explaining that a portion of the Acquia Ditch is going through a change case with the water court, and the town needed to install an augmentation station near the head gate, past the initial measuring flume, which is located on Post Office Ranch, owned by Jim and Denea La Rue.
Berger said that they have met with Jim as well as the town’s water attorney David Shohet and area water commissioner Will Scott to ensure everyone was in agreement with the location.
“As the change case progresses through water court,” Berger said, “finalizing this agreement will be beneficial in finalizing the decree.”
The town agreed to pay $2,000 to the La Rues for the easement agreement.
