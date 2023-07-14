The Timber Creek major subdivision final plat, continued from the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners’ July 11 meeting, will be considered at the commissioners’ meeting starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Applicant Walt Harder of TCR Subdivision LLC is requesting to subdivide 184.27 acres at 8315 CR 160 into 70 lots with 133.66 acres to be conserved as open space in perpetuity. Shared wells and individual on-site wastewater treatment systems would serve the proposed properties.
Questions arose at the July 11 meeting about water rights serving the open space area and the access roads to and from the subdivision.
Commissioners continued the matter to provide time to research specifics. They expect they will make a decision on the matter during Tuesday’s meeting.
Also to be discussed are the Woolmington agricultural subdivision exemption for property at 16500 CR 328, the Jacobson agricultural subdivision exemption for property at 25896 CR 301 and lot line eliminations in the townsite of Cleora for property at 7385 U.S. 50.
Public hearings will be conducted regarding a special event liquor license for Chaffee County Community Foundation — Renewal Festival, scheduled for Sept. 21-24 at The Meadows in Buena Vista, and a liquor license for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for an event scheduled for Aug. 24 at Riverside Grill/River Runners, 24070 CR 30, Buena Vista.
The meeting will be in person at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St..
Commissioners' meetings are also available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 719-359-4580, meeting ID 109079543.
