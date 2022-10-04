Due to state and local government offices being closed Monday in honor of Cabrini Day, which replaced Columbus Day on the Colorado state government calendar as of 2020, Salida City Council will meet today for both a joint work session with the Salida Planning Commission at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.

The city Finance Department presented a preliminary 2023 budget at the council’s last work session on Sept. 19 and will present an update today.

