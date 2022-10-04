Due to state and local government offices being closed Monday in honor of Cabrini Day, which replaced Columbus Day on the Colorado state government calendar as of 2020, Salida City Council will meet today for both a joint work session with the Salida Planning Commission at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The city Finance Department presented a preliminary 2023 budget at the council’s last work session on Sept. 19 and will present an update today.
Council and the Planning Commission will discuss two conceptual reviews, one proposing a major amendment to the Salida Crossings Planned Development and the second a proposed rezoning of riverfront lots at the River Ridge and Dutch Run subdivisions.
Some of the changes to Salida Crossings would reduce the number of mixed-use buildings from three to two, reduce the number of floors on each mixed-use building from four to three and reduce the total number of units from 122 to 92, which will be broken down as 72 condos and 20 townhomes.
The rezoning proposal will review three properties in the River Ridge subdivision, now part of the Dutch Run subdivision, which have split-zoned zoning, some zoned high-density residential R3 and others manufactured housing R-4.
Council also will discuss Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trail Advisory Board appointments.
During the regular meeting, council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance increasing the occupational lodging tax to the maximum amount of $4.82 per occupied room per night.
Voters approved a ballot question in November 2008 to set up an occupational lodging tax that could be set as high as $4.82. After the election, the council decided not to levy the full amount, instead deciding on $2.50 per occupied room per night. In 2018 the council raised it to $3.66 to keep pace with costs and inflation. This resolution will increase it for the same reasons.
Other items on agenda include:
• A proclamation declaring October as Arts Month.
• A request from Chaffee Housing Authority for waivers of certain fees associated with the Jane’s Place planned development.
• A public hearing for a timeline extension request for submission of building permit application for Building A of the Salida Crossings planned development.
• A resolution certifying delinquent charges, assessments or taxes to the Chaffee County treasurer.
• A resolution approving appointments to the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board.
• A resolution entering a memorandum of understanding with Xcel Energy for the Partners in Energy program.
• A resolution from the council supporting ballot issue 6A, to improve the availability of affordable housing in Chaffee County.
Council has scheduled an executive session for the annual city clerk performance evaluation.
