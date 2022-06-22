Chaffee County Public Health received its first shipment of the Moderna pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director reported Tuesday.
The vaccine has been authorized and approved for those age 6 months to 5 years old.
Appointments can be made by calling 719-539-4510.
Public health will update its vaccination resource document in the days to come once it can verify additional local providers who are willing to vaccinate this demographic.
There will not be a COVID-19 vaccine forthcoming for babies younder than 6 months, Carlstrom wrote.
For more information on the Moderan and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for this youngest population log on to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GThvF_WUdMqogeAO_FjQcafvmTzgYcR5/view.
For vaccination information, log on to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDVaccines.
For treatment information, log on to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTreatment.
For testing information, log on to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTesting.
In other COVID-19 related news, Chaffee County Public Health reports numerous calls and emails in which the trend is the public not knowing what to do if they test positive or if they are a close contact to someone who tested positive.
For information on what to do if someone tests positive or is a close contact, log on to: https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#positive.
Public health continues to distribute free rapid tests. Rapid tests can be picked up during business hours at the Touber Building, 448 E First St., Suite 137.
Employers and groups may arrange a larger order by calling 719-539-4510.
