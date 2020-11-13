Jodi Breckenridge Petit was unanimously approved as director district 2 representative on Salida School Board Tuesday.
Petit and Adam Martinez were the only two candidates for the position.
Several board members thanked them both for stepping up and volunteering for the position.
Salida Middle School principal Will Wooddell gave a detailed report about the school.
While Wooddell said the school is doing well overall, concerns to consider are staff morale and the possible learning gap for students who had difficulty remaining engaged last spring and who continue to struggle with engagement.
“It’s hard to remediate for a large number of kids and as a district that will be one of our challenges,” Wooddell said.
Discussion regarding Collective Bargaining Team salary appropriation included the possibilities of a pay freeze, with no movement on experience steps for certified employees.
Superintendent David Blackburn said that measure is being taken by many school districts across the state as districts face financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Even with a pay freeze, however, there is the possibility those certified staff members who qualified for a jump to a different pay scale based on education credit would receive that pay increase.
A one-time retention payment for all certified and classified staff not less than $500 is also a possibility to be discussed with the CBT.
“We know we don’t want to put the district in a bad financial place,” Blackburn said, explaining that recurring expenses could put the district in such a place. But, “We also have to make sure all of the staff are here in August when we get done with this crazy year.”
The board will make decisions on the budget, including staff pay at their December meeting.
Blackburn also presented a COVID-19 update for the district.
“What we learned bout the COVID response in some of our plans from this summer were really good plans, and some of them have not borne out to be in reality.”
Blackburn said one of the plans that seems to be working very well has been the layers of protection put into place.
He said the reduction of a school resource officer position and using that money to hire a full time nurse has been one of the best decisions made all year.
The idea of keeping kids in cohorts and quarantining within cohorts and across schools has been difficult to carry out, especially at the high schools where grade levels have more contact than at other schools.
The hybrid contact plan where students might have attended in-person half the week and remote the other half has also been taken out of the mix.
“The way we’ve figured out the fastest way back to in person instruction is through quarantining of some, or if necessary quarantining of all, such as recently occurred at Salida High School, Salida Middle School and Crest Academy,” Blackburn said.
He said what will be seen now will be all in person, some in person or all remote.
“I think we’re going to have to use quarantining as a much stronger strategy than we imagined in July, to get through things,” he said.
In action items the board was able to reaffirm all action taken since March 20, when the board went to meeting remotely.
This was the first meeting since that time when at least four board members were present in person since then.
Board members present at the meeting were board president Joel McBride, Joe Smith, Carrie Mattix and Greg Reed.
The board also approved policy changes as recommended by Colorado Association of School Boards on first reading.
