“If you like beer, you can find it here,” Tom Healy of Howard said Saturday during Colorado Brewers Rendezvous.
Riverside Park was bustling with brewers and beer lovers from all over for the Colorado Brewers Guild’s annual Brewers Rendezvous, presented in partnership with Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Executive Director Lori Roberts said the event raised an amount similar to last year. “This year we sold out of local tickets, which made us pretty happy.” The chamber and the guild split the proceeds, and each entity has received more than $30,000 in recent years.
Prior to the Rendezvous, on Friday night, a “Pre-Vous” was held at Salida Steamplant, allowing attendees to chat with a select group of brewers in a more intimate setting. “You can hang out longer and talk to people,” Weston Scott of Denver said at the Pre-Vous.
“It’s hard to beat pouring beer in Salida,” Chad Bratt, manager of Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery in Denver, said. His brewery makes what he calls “adventurous beers,” including Skittles or mushrooms.
Kjell Wygant, brewer of Two22 Brew from Aurora, said he most likes receiving feedback from samplers at the Pre-Vous.
“We have 23 beers on tap, and if someone says something about those beers … I can make adjustments. Making beer is like making liquid art,” Wygant said.
Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, said 66 breweries participated in the Rendezvous, which was “at least four more” than last year. In 2021, 55 breweries were at the event.
“A lot of the breweries bring some really elevated beers here and new things people can’t try somewhere else,” Adelson said.
Attendees could try beers from any of the offering breweries. Many wore Hawaiian shirts, pretzel necklaces or wacky costumes. Some even crafted their own necklaces carrying chip bags.
“You gotta be able to eat at this event; you can’t do nothing but drink,” said one such visitor, Derek Messersmith of Phoenix, Arizona, who had clipped several bags of chips to his necklace.
Messersmith came to visit family in Poncha Springs, he said. “We call it our family reunion, but we center it around the beer fest.”
Brewers Rendezvous is one of the Brewers Guild’s biggest events of the year, Adelson said. The guild offices are in Denver, but they represent breweries all across the state.
Tom Hail, brewer for Eagle River Brewing, said it was their first time at the Salida event, although he had 29 years of brew festival experience. “I’d put it in the top two,” he said. “It’s not just a crazy drunk fest; there are people just enjoying beer and enjoying each other.”
“I’ve been enjoying all the people that are here,” Adelson said. “It’s great to see people that keep coming back year after year.”
Haley McCoy, chamber marketing director, said 1,454 people had attended by 3:50 p.m., but she estimated at least another 20 would come in for the 4 p.m. entry price.
Jason Maxwell, co-owner of Salida’s Tres Litros Beer Co., said, “It’s definitely focused on brewers so you meet a lot of people who make the beers. You get to learn a lot about the beer and the beer-making process.” He added that beer-making is the expression that people can make between art and science.
“One thing we take pride in is we keep our taps fresh,” Maxwell said. “It keeps people coming back to our taprooms to try new things.”
One group of around 11 people, including Severo Deleon of Pueblo, Chelsea Bryant of Colorado Springs and Maggie Dimatteo of Rye, came together as a tradition, this time with the idea of a “hat swap.”
“Every year we do a theme,” Dimatteo said. “This year instead of a theme everybody’s name was put in a hat and whoever’s name you drew you had to buy them a hat.” Partway through the event, the group swapped hats and each wore the one they had bought themselves.
About craft beer, Dimatteo said, “It’s more difficult to make than regular beer. It’s worth it.”
Deleon said Colorado has developed a “fantastic culture” around brewing.
Michael Marino, Salida, said, “Beers from all over Colorado kinda brings it all together. It brings the town out.
“I’m addicted to small businesses,” he said. “It brings out the whole American spirit … because anybody who is a home brewer can start their own business. It’s very entrepreneurish.”
