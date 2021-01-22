The Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management is looking for input into the county’s 2021 multi-jurisdictional Hazards Mitigation Plan, through a 5-minute survey at https://bit.ly/ChaffeeHMPSurvey.
This plan is a joint effort between the county, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, to assess and plan for natural disaster mitigation, response and recovery.
“Development of this updated Hazard Mitigation Plan greatly benefits from the public’s input,” Richard Atkins, emergency management director, said in a press release. “We encourage all residents to share their opinions to help us prioritize our mitigation efforts, proactively manage risks, and best reduce the negative impacts of natural hazards in Chaffee County.”
The plan is updated every five years, as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The 2016 Hazards Mitigation Plan can be seen at http://bit.ly/ChaffeeHMP2016.
For more information, please visit http://chaffeecounty.org/Emergency-Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.