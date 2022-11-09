Chaffee County voters passed ballot question 1A Tuesday, which asked voters, without increasing any taxes to take the existing occupational tax and use 60 percent for housing and child care, the other 40 percent going towards tourism as of 9:30 p.m. 

Yes votes amounted to 6,221 votes or 63.86 percent, opposed garnered 3,521 votes or 36.14 percent. 

