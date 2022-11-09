Chaffee County voters passed ballot question 1A Tuesday, which asked voters, without increasing any taxes to take the existing occupational tax and use 60 percent for housing and child care, the other 40 percent going towards tourism as of 9:30 p.m.
Yes votes amounted to 6,221 votes or 63.86 percent, opposed garnered 3,521 votes or 36.14 percent.
“I kind of expected that,” Commissioner Rusty Granzella said. “I think people are looking on more flexible ways to use that money.”
Ballot question 1B, regarding whether to extend term limits for Chaffee County Commissioner, was denied when 7,351 voters said no and 2,387 voters said yes, 75.49 percent and 24.51 percent respectively.
“Nobody really pushed that question, or put a lot of effort into it,” Granzella said. “It was just a question to the people to see where they sat on the issue.”
