Jonbenét detective to sign book Saturday

John Wesley Anderson, author of “Lou and Jonbenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder,” will speak and sign books at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at A Church, 419 D St.
A coffee and conversation session will follow at 9:30 a.m. June 4 at The Biker & The Baker, 129 W. Sackett Ave.
“The coffee on Sunday will give those who are interested more time to ask questions and discuss the case and the book,” Anderson said.
He plans to allow 30 minutes for a question-and-answer session following the Saturday presentation.
Anderson had a 30-year career in law enforcement, with 22 years with the Colorado Springs Police Department followed by eight years as El Paso County sheriff. Much of his career was spent working with Lou Smit, a legendary lawman who was involved with the investigation of the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, a 6-year-old beauty queen who was murdered in her home in Boulder on Christmas night in 1996.
As a detective on the case, Smit was frustrated with the Boulder police’s focus on the parents as the perpetrators and with their refusal to consider DNA evidence on the victim’s body and clothing that eliminated any family members as suspects.
“Lou considered the investigation flawed from the beginning,” Anderson said. “Among the things he later proved was that a stun gun was brought into the home and used to control the 6-year-old before brutally choking and sexually assaulting her.”
One of the unique features of the book is the 36 slides taken from Lou Smit’s investigation, which are published for the first time.
Smit later resigned from the district attorney’s Ramsey task force in protest over a grand jury being convened to indict the parents. He dedicated the rest of his life to solving the case. After Smit’s death in 2010 Anderson and other retired detectives, also close friends of Smit’s, have taken on the task of solving the case and believe that one day there will be justice for JonBenét and for her family who were wrongfully made the target of the investigation.
The book is written in three parts. The first introduces the reader to Smit and the author and their relationship as friends and law enforcement officers.
Part 2 focuses on Smit’s view of the crime scene and evidence that led him to develop his theory that an intruder was the perpetrator.
Part 3 begins with Smit’s resignation from the DA’s Ramsey task force in protest over a grand jury being convened to indict JonBenét’s parents and how he dedicated the rest of his life to solving one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history.
Besides his dedication to this cold case, Anderson has a love of history, writing and the arts and is the author of eight other books, among them “A to Z Colorado’s Nearly Forgotten History 1776-1876” and “Native American Prayer Trees of Colorado” in addition to works in progress.
The event is hosted by the author’s friends Beverley and Todd Van Santen of Maysville.
“Todd and I read the book and were appalled at the lack of care/respect this case has received from the Boulder police,” Beverley said. “John’s book provides a unique perspective that no other author who has written about the case has. His perspective needs to be heard and the fact that the investigation continues needs to be shared.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset the cost of DNA testing and travel expenses. No one involved with the continuing investigation receives any compensation other than the cost of testing and travel expenses. Donations can be sent to www.gofundme.com JonBenet:LouSmit’s Family Searches for Justice.
Books are also available at Amazon.com, and more information can be found on the author’s website at www.Jwander.com.
