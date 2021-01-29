ElevateHer program nurtures young women outdoors

In an area where outdoor recreation has a high profile, not all residents get to take part in those activities associated with an active life in the mountains.
That can be especially true of younger residents who must rely on the availability of adults and who may have financial limitations.
ElevateHer is a Chaffee County non-profit organization that offers the opportunity for girls in sixth-12th grade to experience outdoor opportunities while working on healthy living skills
The program provides the girls with social interaction, mentoring and the opportunity to learn about wellness, relationships, self-care and managing stress as well as access to outdoor recreation opportunities they might not otherwise have.
The organization began in 2017 with the purpose of teaching young women life skills and providing them with outdoor adventures.
Some of the outdoor activities the girls participate in include hiking, climbing, snowshoeing and ice skating.
The other aspects of the group address emotional and physical health.
Executive director Kristen Van Norman said, “In middle school, girls’ self-esteem plummets.”
She said the ElevateHer program helps girls push themselves outside of their comfort zone to succeed.
Van Norman also said especially during the pandemic there is a drastic difference in behavior.
“In-person programming is important so the girls have a safe space to get away, let go, decompress and hang with other girls their age,” she said.
About 60 percent of the girls currently in the program are on the free and reduced lunch program at school, meaning their families probably don’t have a lot of extra funds to be able to participate in activities normally.
The costs of participating in the program are defrayed by donations and sponsorships by individuals and businesses.
James Bove of High Country Bank, which recently funded a sponsorship, said the bank is a big advocate of participation in the outdoor experiences which Salida has to offer, and this was a good way to promote that.
Sponsorships can take a girl through a whole year of programming.
Van Norman said the organization is thankful to have a generous community that supports the program.
The girls enjoy the opportunity to gather, most recently at Riverside Park where they could socially distance, but still be together and engage in activities.
Graysa Kindle, 12, who started the program in the fall, said she likes outdoor stuff and engaging in something she enjoys.
“I like to be with other girls my age and interact with people like me,” Kindle said.
Caroline Woodell, 13, has been a participant for three years. She said the program has helped her “grow a spine.”
She said ElevateHer had helped her grow her perspective.
Jayden Hillis, 13, who joined the program last summer, said she likes to get to know other girls and try new things.
All three said the activity they enjoy the most is rock climbing.
Van Norman said the organization is constantly looking for ways to expand.
Currently there are two cohorts of 10 girls each in Salida and one in Buena Vista.
Usually groups are made up of 12 girls, but COVID-19 restrictions have made for smaller groups.
Van Norman said they hope to be back up to 12 in a group by summer.
For more information about ElevateHer programming or opportunities to sponsor a girl, visit elevateher.org or email kristen@elevateher.org.
