Eighth-grade winners of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest were announced Tuesday at Salida Middle School, with first place on the district level going to John Fast and third place to Jack Baker.
At the post level, Maggie Sandell took first place, while Fast placed second and Baker was third.
Levels for the contest are post, district, state and national.
Salida Middle School students submitted 91 entries, and seven were winners. While the contest is open to all middle schoolers, those who participated from Salida Middle School were all eighth-graders from Amy Tressler’s class. Salida Middle School has been participating in the contest since 2005.
First place at district level won $200, second place $100 and third place $50. First place at post level won $150, second $100, third $50 and honorable mentions received $25. The money came from VFW Post No. 3820’s funds.
Post Adjutant and Quartermaster Glenn Mallory said he hopes the contest will instill in young citizens what prices have been paid to give them the freedoms they have, which influence their standard of living and other opportunities in life.
This year’s theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Fast’s essay focused on national monuments and the Pledge of Allegiance. His favorite part, he said, was learning the history of how we came to our freedom. “Veterans are some of the most selfless people that walk the earth and I hope to be able to give them the respect that they rightfully deserve,” he wrote in his essay.
Sandall’s essay was about the unsung heroes of the military. “I got to research more about veterans and what they do after combat,” she said, explaining in her essay that typically when people think of the military they think of those on the field and less of other roles such as medics. “No matter what field of work you were in, thank you so much for serving and protecting our country.”
“Some people may not have thought about this but the Pledge is a symbol of our freedom in the USA. We only have this freedom because people have served in our military, Air Force, Navy, and special forces,” third place winner Jack Baker wrote in his essay.
Honorable mention Declan McQueen said in his essay that he pledges to the veterans because of the mental hardships they go through. “When veterans come back from the war they report it feeling difficult to return to normal everyday life.”
Chase Jackson concluded his honorable mention essay with: “I hope for every one of you to come home safely to your families and I hope for the stars to be clear and for peace to overwhelm these war Countries.”
Cole Shively, honorable mention winner, said the value of the contest is to show thanks and recognition for what veterans have done and letting everyone know about it. In his essay he wrote, “When you want to get an example of someone that shows bravery, courage, wit, intelligence, strength, and wisdom, look at a Veteran.”
