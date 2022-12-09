Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the final ordinance reading for the 505 Oak St. project, approving the major impact review for a planned development overlay and major subdivision.
The property, 2.09 acres at 505 Oak St., will include 10 duplex lots and eight lots to hold 34 apartment rental units, a total of 44 units.
Jim Miller spoke during the public hearing, saying he thought it was a good project and wasn’t in opposition, but he had some questions.
Miller wanted to know how many bedrooms, in relation to how many parking places.
Developer John Diesslin said 44 spots were required, but they have planned for 70, “almost twice what’s required.”
Diesslin said they had a traffic survey done and estimate 302 daily trips.
“They’ve done a good job and this is a good project,” Salida senior planner Kristi Jefferson said.
Councilman Harald Kasper said this was the kind of development Salida needs.
Councilman Justin Critelli, comparing the development to the Salida Bottling Company, said that since they weren’t asking for a height variance and weren’t replacing a parking lot, they had a good chance.
In other business council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance increasing the taxes on short-term rentals based on the November election results for issues 2A and 2B.
The 2A ballot question raised the application tax for a short-term rental to $1,000 per year, while 2B raised the occupational lodging tax on short-term rental units to $15 per night per bedroom.
The council’s action was an emergency ordinance, which means it goes into effect immediately rather than with the standard 30-day delay, in order to put the taxes into effect by Jan. 1.
After a presentation from Betsy Dittenber, executive director of Chaffee County Community Foundation, which handles the city’s community grant program, council approved $97,164 for the 2023 grant program. That equals about 1 percent of the city’s general fund, plus $2,999.60 in rollover money from 2022 and a 4 percent administration fee from the foundation, or $3,886.56.
In new business council approved first reading of an ordinance approving substantial modifications to the Salida Crossings planned development plan.
The project was originally a three-building, 122-unit mixed-use project at 1520 E. U.S. 50, formerly the Town & Country Chevrolet dealership.
The project, which was originally headed by Duane Cozart, was purchased by BV Investments of Murphy, Texas, and represented locally by Bernard Weber.
The new development will reduce the mixed-use building to two, reduce the heights of the mixed-use buildings and reduce the overall units from 122 to 92, which will include 72 condominium units within the mixed-use buildings and 20 new townhouses across the back of the lot.
Other items the council passed unanimously include:
• A final reading on an ordinance approving the Stringer Annexation.
• An ordinance approving zoning the Stringer Annexation as commercial C-1.
• A resolution finding the Lundberg-Castro Annexation petition to be in compliance with state statutes and setting the public hearing for Jan. 17.
• A resolution approving the annexation agreement with Paul and Rebecca Stringer.
