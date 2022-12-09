Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the final ordinance reading for the 505 Oak St. project, approving the major impact review for a planned development overlay and major subdivision.

The property, 2.09 acres at 505 Oak St., will include 10 duplex lots and eight lots to hold 34 apartment rental units, a total of 44 units.

