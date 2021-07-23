Herbert Scott, 21, appeared via telephone in 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday for a status conference and a first appearance on new charges against him.
Scott faces multiple obscenity and sexual assault charges. Some charges involve minors. A separate case involves an at-risk adult.
Scott worked at Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch, a horseback riding school, at the time of many of the allegations against him.
Several charges are from his time there.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey is expected to file charges in Scott’s most recent cases by July 28.
Lindsey asked that a protection order be put in place for victims involved in the most recent cases.
A preliminary hearing for Scott is set for 10:45 a.m. Aug. 11.
