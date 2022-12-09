Scout creates scope for BV River Park

Eagle Scout William Carriere’s telescope is the latest addition to Buena Vista’s River Park. Built for his Eagle Scout service project, the scope focuses on the local mountain ranges.

“It was having a hands-on experience with my peers when we constructed the concrete foundation or when I was able to personally learn and weld the project together,” he said of his favorite moments working on the project. “It was how smoothly the project went, and I have to give most of the credit to my family and friends around me”

