by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
COVID-19 Timeline 2021
Jan. 1
Pandemic totals:
U.S. cases 20,379,130
U.S. deaths 364,467
Colorado cases 334,097
Colorado deaths 3,907
Chaffee County cases 695
Chaffee County deaths 16
Vaccinations for group 1A, frontline workers and medical personnel, began in December 2020 with the rollout of a state vaccination schedule.
By Jan. 8, groups 1A and 1B, including those ages 70 and older, were eligible for the vaccine. Chaffee County Public Health began a series of drive-through vaccination clinics at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and in Buena Vista.
By Jan. 12, 488 vaccinations had been administered.
Feb. 2
Pandemic totals:
U.S. cases 26,487,047
U.S. deaths 461,557
Colorado cases 400,851
Colorado deaths 5,431
Chaffee County cases 901
Chaffee County deaths 16
Gov. Jared Polis announced expansion of vaccinations to group 1B.2, which included ages 65-69 as well as preschool through 12th-grade educators and childcare workers.
On Feb. 29 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination for those 18 and older.
March 1
Pandemic totals:
U.S. cases 28,629,628
U.S. deaths 526,172
Colorado cases 429,839
Colorado deaths 5,903
Chaffee County cases 1,031
Chaffee County deaths 17
The first local COVID death of 2021 was a 92-year-old man in the north end of the county.
On March 2, the state of Colorado announced it was opening up vaccinations to group 1B.3, which included those 60 and older as well as agricultural and grocery workers and those ages 16-59 with at least two specific high-risk health conditions.
By March 2, Chaffee County had administered 9,829 first and follow-up doses of vaccine.
On March 9, Colorado’s first case of the Beta variant was detected at Buena Vista Correctional Complex during the facility’s third outbreak since the pandemic began.
Beta was not a significant strain and had disappeared from samples tested by mid-May.
Polis announced the inclusion of group 1B.4, which included those 50 and older as well as frontline workers in higher education, food and restaurant service, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit and specialized transportation, public health, human services, direct care providers, the homeless, journalists, local and state government.
Also included were those 16-49 with one specific high-risk condition and adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
On March 30 Phase 2 of vaccinations began, which added the general population ages 16 and older. Rollout of Phase 2 began earlier than the original target of mid-April.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “This welcome announcement is a sign that we are close to getting our lives back after more than a year of sacrifices.”
April 1
Pandemic totals:
U.S. cases 30,450,891
U.S. deaths 558,036
Colorado cases 463,685
Colorado deaths 6,250
Chaffee County cases 1,099
Chaffee County deaths 17
On April 6 an outbreak at Chaffee County Department of Corrections affected eight detainees and four staff.
By April 16 Public Health reported a decline in the number of people choosing to receive vaccinations.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on hold due to reports of blood clots in some recipients.
A detainee at Chaffee County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 and died after being sent to CU Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs April 20. Vaccinations were provided to all staff and detainees at the facility.
May 1
Pandemic totals
U.S. cases 32,259,586
U.S. deaths 578,620
Colorado cases 519,414
Colorado deaths 6,500
Chaffee County cases 1,145
Chaffee County deaths 17
Chaffee County Public Health reported 53 percent of those 18 and older were fully vaccinated by May 7.
May 10, the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15.
May 14, Public Health amended the local mask order to state that “those who are fully vaccinated need not wear a mask under most circumstances.”
While occasional switches to remote learning were necessary during the 2020-2021 school year, due to student and teacher quarantines, Salida School District was able to hold most classes in person throughout the year with the help of a program of layers of protection for students and staff.
Polis initiated an incentive program May 28, making those who had been vaccinated eligible for a drawing for $1 million.
June 1
Pandemic totals:
U.S. cases 33,117,469
U.S. deaths 594,832
Colorado cases 545,002
Colorado deaths 6,753
Chaffee County cases 1,245
Chaffee County deaths 17
To boost the number of people receiving vaccinations, Chaffee County Public Health gave away donated state park passes to those who got a vaccination.
June 25, both the Alpha and Iota variants were detected in samples from Chaffee County.
July 1
Pandemic totals
U.S. cases 33,519,894
U.S. deaths 604,346
Colorado cases 563,872
Colorado deaths 6,814
Chaffee County cases 1,333
Chaffee County deaths 17
Chaffee County government offices resumed in-person services to the public July 2.
At a July 9 Chaffee County commissioners meeting the cap for outdoor events was set at 5,000 people.
The first case of the Delta variant was reported in a sample taken from Chaffee County.
While the state ended its state of emergency, Chaffee County continued to maintain its public health order.
By July 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had documented the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant compared to previous variants.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 32 breakthrough cases in those who had previously been vaccinated.
Aug. 1
Pandemic totals:
U.S. cases 35,101,247
U.S. deaths 614,018
Colorado cases 581,032
Colorado deaths 6,972
Chaffee County cases 1,397
Chaffee County deaths 17
Aug. 24, the state required its employees to receive vaccinations.
The FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine Aug. 27 for those 16 and older, with emergency authorizations for those ages 12-15 still in place.
“The public health system has been waiting eagerly for the full FDA system approval of Pfizer. We anticipate the same to occur in the near future for Moderna as well, Carlstrom said.
Vaccination rate in Chaffee County for those 12 and older was 65.5 percent at the end of the month.
Sept. 1
Pandemic totals
U.S. cases 39,500,405
U.S. deaths 649,385
Colorado cases 624,800
Colorado deaths 7,249
Chaffee County cases 1,456
Chaffee County deaths 18
The Delta variant accounted for 100 percent of samples tested in the state.
Chaffee County Public Health reported a pandemic total of 76 breakthrough cases and seven reinfections.
Chaffee County’s immunization rate was reported to be 66.2 percent of those 12 and older.
A cluster of COVID-19 cases precipitated a mask mandate by Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn to stem transmission of the virus and maintain in-person learning.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced Sept. 14 it would comply with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment with a mandatory vaccination program for hospital staff. Staff members had until Oct. 31 to comply.
The CDC authorized booster vaccinations for those 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 18-64 with underlying medical conditions.
Sept. 24 saw easing back of mandatory masking at Salida schools, while still encouraging their use.
Oct. 1
Pandemic totals
U.S. cases 43,541,426
U.S. deaths 705,451
Colorado cases 681,732
Colorado deaths 7,734
Chaffee County cases 1,559
Chaffee county deaths 19
COVID-19 deaths in Chaffee began to increase with three deaths due to the virus occurring by Oct. 22.
By the end of the month the county had seen 171 breakthrough cases and 11 reinfections cases.
The Delta variant continued to be the prevalent strain.
Oct. 29, the FDA announced emergency authorization of Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5-11.
Nov. 1
Pandemic totals
U.S. cases 46,023,982
U.S. deaths 749,550
Colorado cases 767,954
Colorado deaths 8,650
Chaffee County cases 1,931
Chaffee County deaths 25
Three more deaths in the county were reported Nov. 5 when two women and one man succumbed. The youngest was 55 and the oldest 85.
Chaffee County Public Health held its first vaccination clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds Nov. 12 at Longfellow Elementary School.
November was the most active month since the pandemic began with the highest incidence of cases in Chaffee County in one month since the pandemic began.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 434 cases and 24 hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of the virus during November.
Chaffee County passed the 2,000 pandemic case mark Nov. 15.
Due to the number of teachers on quarantine and a shortage of substitutes, Salida schools switched to remote learning for the first time in the school year Nov. 16 and resumed in-person learning following Thanksgiving break.
Nov. 28, Chaffee County Emergence Medical Services began offering monoclonal antibodies treatments to those testing positive for COVID-19 and at high risk for severe illness.
Dec. 1
Pandemic totals:
U.S. cases 48,632,489
U.S. deaths 783,838
Colorado cases 840,809
Colorado deaths 9,597
Chaffee County cases 2,365
Chaffee County deaths 26
The state health department first detected the Omicron variant Dec. 2 in a sample from Chaffee County, but Delta was still the dominant strain in the beginning of the month.
By Dec. 26, Omicron accounted for 92 percent of samples tested in the state.
Two more deaths were reported in the county due to COVID-19 by the end of the month.
