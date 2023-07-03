Veterans Memorial receives new benches

Dana Nachtrieb of Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No 1420 of the Marine Corps League and a couple of helpers replace the dirt and stones near the brand-new memorial benches at the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial in Poncha Springs. The concrete base for the benches was donated by ACA Products and Nathan Dodge volunteered his time to put in the cement and fasten the benches. From left are Payton Dodge, 9, Nachtrieb, and Gabe Dodge, 11.