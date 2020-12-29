Colorado Mountain College recently announced a new Finish What You Started scholarship for those who are not currently attending college, but may have earned enough credits in the past that they may be close to earning a degree.
Students who take 12 credits or more may receive a scholarship of up to $500 per semester or $1,500 for three semesters.
To learn more, schedule an appointment potential students can work with a CMC counselor to look at credits already earned, determine how close they are to earning a degree and see if they qualify for the scholarship.
For more information, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/Finish.
