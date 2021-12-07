A Church, 419 D St., will conduct a toiletries drive for the Salida men’s and women’s shelter from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Items needed include shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, deodorant and feminine products, according to a press release.
To donate, drop items in the church donation box. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 19. For more information call 312-607-6916.
A Church also will host an InnovaTed Talk from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Emily Marquis will speak about Colorado Mountain College’s Adult Mastery program, which will be offered in January. TJ Hittle will provide music at the event.
