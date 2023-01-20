On a technical course, the boys and girls of the Lake County Panthers high school alpine ski team both placed sixth Jan. 6 in the Colorado High School Ski League’s first competition of the season, giant slalom races in Keystone and Loveland ski areas.

The Lake County Panthers are 13 girls and four boys from Lake County, Buena Vista and Salida school districts. The Chaffee County skiers compete with Lake County because no Chaffee County schools have a ski team.

