On a technical course, the boys and girls of the Lake County Panthers high school alpine ski team both placed sixth Jan. 6 in the Colorado High School Ski League’s first competition of the season, giant slalom races in Keystone and Loveland ski areas.
The Lake County Panthers are 13 girls and four boys from Lake County, Buena Vista and Salida school districts. The Chaffee County skiers compete with Lake County because no Chaffee County schools have a ski team.
Among the girls, Salida High School senior Rowynn Slivka placed seventh overall and qualified for the state giant slalom championships.
Following her, teammates junior Keira King took 28th; sophomore Laya Foley, 30th; sophomore Gemma Nagel, 42nd; SHS freshman Stella Zettler, 43rd; senior Maya Nagel, 45th; freshman Rinnen Borton, 46th; and junior Avery Milne, 53rd. Freshman Annie McFee finished 33rd in the first run but after catching an edge in a rut went down on the second run.
Of the boys, freshman Jake Cairns took 25th, followed by sophomore Raymond Harvey, 56th; Salida freshman Luke Regan, 58th; and junior Troy Baker, 59th.
The Panthers train by hiking Dutch Henri Hill in Leadville two nights a week and skiing Saturdays at Ski Cooper. However, this year’s snow conditions have put Cooper off the table, so the Panthers have only been doing training gates at Dutch Henri. They also had two surprise joint training days over winter break when they trained with other teams at Loveland.
“The lack of giant slalom and speed training was clear,” coach Danielle Ryan said. “There were a lot of nerves in the first run, but the improvement and building confidence in the second run was clear. It will be good to see how things develop over the season as they get more miles under their belts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.