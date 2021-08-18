Stock indexes closed sharply lower today after finishing higher Monday.
Retail sales fell in July, a sign that the delta variant is taking a toll on the economy.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were little changed after a sharp fall yesterday.
Oil continues its slide as investors price in lower demand as Americans continue to avoid travel amid growing case counts.
The dollar is mixed against a basket of currencies.
Retail sales fell 1.1 percent in July, coming in far lower than the negative .3 percent estimate.
Motor vehicles and parts were the biggest contributors to the decline, falling 3.9 percent, as the prices of new and used cars have skyrocketed in recent months.
Used-car prices have also been a major contributor to increased inflation readings, as rental companies attempt to rebuild their fleets after selling a large portion of inventory last year.
Spending seems to be shifting from goods to services as bars and restaurants reopen.
Food and beverage sales were up 1.7 percent and restaurants have seen a 38 percent increase in sales from a year ago.
