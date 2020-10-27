Property owner looks to add two stories to downtown building

A property owner in downtown Salida is hoping to make his building a couple stories taller.
Steve Mick is requesting approval for a second and third story addition to a single-story building located at 120 W. 2nd St., behind the Mixing Bowl.
The Salida Historic Preservation Committee will discuss the request at its work meeting on Thursday.
In a letter to city and the commission, Zoni Design Group’s Keith Zoni cited the small footing of the existing one-story building as a reason for the request. He said the addition two stories, not to exceed the 35-foot height limit, would give the owner more desired living space.
The existing building area is 1,375 square foot. The second floor is proposed at 1,200 square feet while the third floor would be 1,000 square feet for a total of 3,775 square feet of living space.
The one-story rectangular brick building was built prior to 1927.
The 1927-28 city directory lists the Nevens-Koster Real Estate Agency at this location.
In 1951, Nevens Insurance was still listed there.
In 1961, Robert E. Winslow Real Estate and Insurance occupied the building.
The building has no local landmark designation and doesn’t meet any National Register criteria.
According the Statement of Significance filed, the building is associated with the history of real estate and insurance businesses in twentieth century Salida and is representative of the office buildings erected in downtown Salida during the first half of the twentieth century.
Additional changes to the existing one-story building will be replacing the existing center window and demo brick with a custom wood door matching existing door.
There will also be minimum interior changes to the existing building other than adding a stairs to access new second and third stories
The full proposal is available at cityofsalida.com/library/meetings.
People can also attend the meeting virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday by registering at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6201956275655233549.
