The Salida Tree Board will host an Arbor Day observance and celebrate the city’s 35th year as a Tree City USA starting at 1:30 p.m. May 12 at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St.
Deb Colgate’s fourth-grade class will help Curtis Milstein of Colorado Sticks and Stones plant a shade tree along the sidewalk on the Eighth Street side of the school, after which Mayor Dan Shore will read the Arbor Day proclamation, a press release stated.
The students researched the tree species on a list of suitable shade trees and decided they wanted to plant an American linden, as the tree when blooming will attract pollinators to the school garden.
Salida tree lovers are invited to contribute to the cost to purchase and plant the Arbor Day tree. Contributions may be mailed to the Salida Tree Board at 448 E. First St., Suite 112, Salida, CO 81201.
The Colorado Tree Coalition states that Arbor Day is an opportunity to celebrate how trees improve our lives and communities and to appreciate trees as living assets. Trees within our urban forest improve our air, protect our water, save energy and improve economic sustainability. They help reduce the effects of climate change, benefit wildlife and increase property values.
Trees can live a long time, but they don’t live forever. The Tree Board said Salida’s tree-lined streets are disappearing as trees are lost to old age, neglect and street and sidewalk projects.
Through the Adopt-a-Tree Program, more than 300 trees have been planted in the city rights-of-way since 1999. Adopters have agreed to be responsible for watering the trees and paid a small portion of the cost to purchase and plant the trees, with the remainder of the cost coming from that portion of the city budget allocated to the Salida Tree Board.
In 2021, 18 trees were planted in the city rights-of-way and are being cared for by the adjacent homeowners.
The Salida Tree Board is a group of residents who work with city staff to care for the urban forest. Anyone who would like to learn more about Salida trees or help to care for the younger trees in town, call 719-539-9195 for more information.
