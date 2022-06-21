In what might be one of the closest competitions in the men’s division, Elijah Wilcox beat Jeason Murphy by 28 seconds to win the 2022 FIBArk Triple Crown.
Winners are judged on the combined times of Thursday’s Tenderfoot Hill Climb, Saturday’s 10K Road Race and Sunday’s 10K Trail Race.
Wilcox, a recent Salida High School graduate who will soon leave for the Air Force Academy, took first place in the hill climb with a time of 10 minutes, 38 seconds, first in the road race with a time of 36:02 and second in the trail race with a time of 42:57, for a total of 1:29:37.
Murphy took first in the trail race at 42:35, third in the road race in 36:23 and third in the hill climb at 11:07 for a combined time of 1:30:05.
Former SHS runner Bean Minor took third, finishing with times of 11:04 in the hill climb, 36:29 in the road race and 44:30 in the trail race, for a total time of 1:32:03.
“They were crazy races this weekend,” Wilcox said. “Bean and Jeason were fantastic competitors. The conditions were great, and I just had to relax and do my best. I think the trail run was the toughest for me, the final race of the three. I just tried to keep Jeason in sight and keep up my pace, which worked out pretty well.”
Wilcox said to celebrate he and others were going to climb Chipeta Mountain.
The men’s division attracted 25 competitors, from as far away as Massachusetts, Tennessee and Texas, with Hawkin Sather from Salida the youngest at 13, finishing 14th, and Lowell Googins, 73, of Cañon City, the oldest competitor, finishing 25th.
Sarah Robinette of Fort Collins won the Triple Crown in the women’s division, finishing with a time of 22:52 in the hill climb, 52:19 in the road race and 1:04:04 in the trail race for a total time of 2:19:15.
Robinette said she heard about the Triple Crown competition and wanted to give it a chance this year.
“This is our third year coming down here to run in FIBArk,” she said. “I think the trail race was the most challenging, but the hill climb was a blast. I’m so happy to be part of FIBArk. You guys have such a fun, beautiful town.”
Cheryl Doughty of Colorado Springs took second, running the hill climb in 22:54, the road race in 55:40 and the trail race in 1:09:39 for 2:28:13 overall.
Salidan Jillian Bare took third in the women’s division, with 23:10 in the hill climb, 56:39 in the road race, 1:09:39 in the trail race and a combined time of 2:29:28.
Seven runners competed in the women’s division, ranging in age from 38 to 64-year-old Teresa Estrada-McCoul from Howe, Texas.
