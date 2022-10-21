by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Bighorn Springs State Wildlife Area conservation easement required of Blue Triton Brands to maintain its 1041 status is progressing and is estimated to be complete by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton Brands updated Chaffee County commissioners on the status of the easement at their regular meeting Tuesday.
In collaboration with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Trout Unlimited and Southwest Conservation Corps, the Blue Triton project conserves 120 acres, including a fishing easement.
Elements included in the project include new trails, an upper pond and new interpretive signage for the area.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project is planned for early spring to celebrate completion of the project.
Sean Shepherd of Colorado Parks and Wildlife said because the area is considered a state wildlife area, visitors must have a valid fishing or hunting license or state wildlife area pass in order to access the easement.
In other business commissioners:
• Approved the conceptual plan for a major subdivision sketch plan for the Alpine West development planned for property at 15750 CR 306 in Buena Vista.
The plan proposes building 75 multifamily units and 28 single-family units on the property. Many of the units would be apartments for rent.
• Approved the Pikul major subdivision sketch plan for property at 29320CR 361.
• Approved a special event application fee waiver for Chaffee County Running Club’s Two Turkey Trot event scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Ratified a letter of support for the Chaffee Integrated Fuels Management Plan.
• Approved a $30,000 one-year contract with CrowdStrike software company for a cybersecurity system.
Commissioners continued a discussion of amendments for the last section on private lands camping in Module 1 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.