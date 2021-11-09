Chaffee County commissioners will consider an extension of amendment No. 15 of their declaration of local disaster emergency during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
In addition, commissioners will consider a recommendation for a Land Use Code rewrite project firm.
They will also consider the transfer of a hotel and restaurant liquor license from Robin’s to Turnip the Beet LLC.
On the board’s consent agenda the commissioner will consider:
• Approval of a contract with Wold Architect for $23,485 for technology design for an administration office addition and remodel.
• Approval of scope of work and amended contract with Sarah Whittington.
• Approval of the Veteran Services report for October.
The meeting will be in person, but may be accessed via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
