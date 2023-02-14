Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently received a second five-year Women’s Wellness Connection grant from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment through its Cancer Prevention and Early Detection program.
The program educates women about the importance of cancer prevention and helps them navigate completion of annual cancer screenings for cervical and breast cancers, a press release stated.
The approximately $170,000 grant provides free cancer screenings, including mammograms, for women who qualify financially and also helps with other costs related to accessing care.
Lezlie Burkley of HRRMC Foundation, which administers the grant, said the funds are administered on a one year basis and must be rebudgeted annually.
The money mostly goes toward education materials and direct assistance to women who qualify. Staff is also paid from the grant.
The grant supports outreach throughout an 8,000-square-mile region, including Chaffee, Lake, Custer and Saguache counties, as well as western Fremont and south Park counties and the town of Del Norte.
HRRMC clinics involved in the program include Buena Vista Health Center in Buena Vista; Salida Health Center and Outpatient Pavilion, both in Salida; Saguache Health Center in Saguache; and Custer County Health Center in Westcliffe.
The hospital in Salida also sees patients for mammography exams and procedures.
Burkley said all of the Salida Hospital District clinics, HRRMC and First Street Family Health are able to refer patients they think will qualify for assistance.
“The purpose of the WWC grant is to create awareness and access to women’s preventative health screenings throughout the state of Colorado,” said HRRMC community health coordinator Melanie Critelli.
“In our region, that means helping women overcome access barriers, which may include long travel distances, and helping them with scheduling and paperwork, which can be difficult to manage,” she said.
Other barriers to preventative care include not having access to a primary care provider, not having health care benefits or having high deductibles, financial issues and cost of living.
HRRMC part-time nurse outreach coordinator Julia Fritz said, “Early detection of breast and cervical cancers save lives, and the WWC grant helps reduce financial and transportation barriers for better access to preventative screenings.
“It’s hard to prioritize screenings when there are so many competing priorities, like affordable housing, the cost of food, childcare issues or unfamiliarity with the healthcare system. We make it as easy as possible for women to take care of themselves.”
For more information about registering for grant assistance contact Critelli at 719-530-1065.
