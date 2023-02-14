Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently received a second five-year Women’s Wellness Connection grant from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment through its Cancer Prevention and Early Detection program.

The program educates women about the importance of cancer prevention and helps them navigate completion of annual cancer screenings for cervical and breast cancers, a press release stated. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.