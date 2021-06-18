The public will have an opportunity to meet 16 local authors during ArtWalk Weekend, June 25-27, at The Book Haven 109 N. F St.
The event is sponsored by The Book Haven and Chaffee County Writers Exchange. Most of the authors are from Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville with a few from Cotopaxi, Gunnison and Crestone.
The schedule includes:
June 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Vista McDowall and L.V. Ditchkus.
June 25, 1-4 p.m. – John DiGorolamo and William Hatcher.
June 25, 4-7 p.m. – Joe Reed and Erik Kaye.
June 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Cary Unkelbach and Patty LaTaille.
June 26, 1-4 p.m. – GaGa Gabardi and Judilee Butler.
June 26, 4-7 p.m. – Amy Frykholm and Nancy Oswald.
June 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Kristen Moeller and Carol Samson.
June 27, 1-4 p.m. – Diane R. Kiss and Laurel McHargue.
Judilee Butler and GaGa Gabardi write virtually from their respective homes in Buffalo, Wyoming, and Buena Vista. Their first book is a finalist in the Colorado Authors League awards. They retired from the corporate world and took up writing at the advanced ages of 70-plus. Check out their stories on BnGbooks.com.
Promoting: “The Last Hurrah: A Phoebe Korneal Mystery.”
John DiGirolamo is a columnist for the Winter Park Times and previously published a collection of short stories. DiGirolamo previously worked in various management positions at both small and large technology companies and currently lives in Chaffee County.
Promoting: “It’s Not About the Badge.”
L.V. Ditchkus writes the critically acclaimed Sasquatch Series, following detective Dylan Cox as he uncovers his past and where humans sit on the evolutionary ladder.
Promoting: The Sasquatch Series.
Amy Frykholm is an award-winning writer, scholar and journalist whose nonfiction works covers the territory of American religion from apocalyptists to saints. She lives in Leadville with her husband and son.
Promoting: “Wild Woman: A Footnote, the Desert, and My Quest for an Elusive Saint.”
Bill Hatcher teaches geography and anthropology at Trinidad State College. He and his wife, Kim, live in the San Luis Valley.
Promoting: “The Marble Room: How I Lost God and Found Myself in Africa” and “Principles of Flight: Flying Bush Planes Through a World of War, Sexism, and Meat.”
Erik Kaye has dreamed of flying since he crashed into the maternity room floor and in search of his dreams landed in Colorado. On a beautiful bluebird day, on a white Colorado mountainside, he took a hang gliding lesson and found his dream. He found others who dreamed his dream and they formed a team that has soared above exotic lands, encountering crazy new cultures while flying like eagles and partying like vultures.
Promoting: “Eagles in the Flesh” (co-authored with Laura Schiff).
D.R. Kiss is an intuitive empath who can truly see with her eyes closed. She writes to share her unique perspective. “Seeing with Your Eyes Closed” is a story about discovering abilities, energy vampires and teenage humor.
Promoting: “Seeing with Your Eyes Closed.”
Patty LaTaille has lived in/near Salida with interludes of international travel for nearly a quarter of a century. She has worked and played outdoors and with amazing individuals and animals all in pursuit of peace.
Promoting: “Paws 4 Peace: Enhancing Restorative Practices with Therapy Dogs.”
Vista McDowall is a fantasy fiend who enjoys anything to do with magic, fairy tales or period-accurate fashion. She has two novels published with a third expected by the end of the year, as well as short stories in various anthologies.
Promoting: “The Lantern-Lit City,” “The Fading Glow” and “First Encounters.”
Laurel McHargue, an award-winning author, lives, laughs, publishes and podcasts in Salida. She writes about life, real and imagined.
Promoting: “The Waterwight Trilogy,” “Peace by Piece: 10 Lessons from a Jigsaw Puzzle,” “Dark Ebb: Grim Tales” and “The Hare, Raising Truth.”
Kristen Moeller, a literary agent with Waterside Productions, lives in Salida with a gray-faced Rhodesian ridgeback, two pit bull rescues, and her husband of 25-plus years. When she’s not trying to find a home for her clients’ books, she’s attempting to write her own, yet often finds herself trapped beneath a furry paw and succumbs to a nap in her writing studio. A three-time TEDx speaker, she’s been featured on NPR, ABC, NBC, Fox, the New York Times, Huffington Post and — after her house burned down in 2012 — even had a stint on Tiny House Nation.
Promoting: “Phoenix Rising: Stories of Remarkable Women Walking through Fire” by Kristen Moeller and Leslie Ann Wharton.
Nancy Oswald’s historical books for young readers have won multiple awards including the WWA Spur Award, the Willa Literary Award and CIPA Evvy Award. She lives on a family ranch south of Cotopaxi with her donkey, Daisy, AKA Maude Oliver, the superstar of her Ruby and Maude books set in Cripple Creek, 1896. She and her husband raise grass-finished beef.
Promoting: “Rescue in Poverty Gulch,” “Trouble on the Tracks” and “Trouble Returns” (in short, the Ruby and Maude Adventures); “Edward Wynkoop” Soldier and Indian Agent”; “Hard Face Moon”; “Nothing Here But Stones”; “Insects in the Infield”; and “Why Cows Need Cowboys,” an anthology she contributed to.
Joe Reed is a Salida native with family ties to Chaffee County. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and father of two teenagers. Reed’s first novel, “The Angel of Shavano,” is based on a Salida unsolved mystery that grabbed him and wouldn’t let go until he created this fictional representation of what might have happened more than 30 years ago.
Promoting: “The Angel of Shavano.”
Carol Samson holds a doctorate in English/creative writing and is a teaching associate professor emerita on the faculty of the University Writing Program at The University of Denver. She has published numerous stories in a variety of literary journals and, most recently, published a collection of stories, “Goose Summer,” released from Owl Canyon Press, a collection celebrated for poetic content and original vision. She has adapted/staged/directed several works by Kent Haruf as well as “Stories on a Sunday Afternoon” at Salida SteamPlant.
Promoting: “Goose Summer: Short Stories” by Carol Samson.
Cary Unkelbach, a former reporter and prosecutor, is the author of “Heartbreak Kennel: The True Story of Max and His Breeder.” She’s a life-long Labrador retriever devotee/owner and publishes a monthly blog about canines at https://www.caryunkelbach.com/.
