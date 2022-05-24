Salida’s summertime fun is scheduled to begin Wednesday and Thursday at Riverside Park with two concerts featuring local musicians.
Sun Fest is two evenings of local music by local musicians, including students from Crest Academy and Rok Skool students who study under the tutelage of Trevor “Bones” Davis.
The last-week-of-school concerts have become a tradition in Salida to mark the beginning of summer vacation.
Wednesday night’s festivities start at 5:30 p.m. and feature:
6 p.m. – River Tribe
6:15 p.m. – Playing With Fire (Crest Academy drummers)
6:25 p.m. — Wacky Whackers (Crest Academy marimba)
6:45 p.m. – Wooden Raindrops (youth marimba ensemble)
7 p.m. – Wooden Rain (adult marimba ensemble)
7:40 – Wooden Raindrops
8 p.m. – Wooden Rain
Rok Skool takes over the stage starting at 5 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the last day of school.
Thursday’s lineup features:
5 p.m. – Flaming Marshmallows
5:20 p.m. – Running with Scissors
6 p.m. – Ethan & Friends
6:25 p.m. – Hot Mess (Lio Cliente)
7:15 – Late Night Snack
8 p.m. – Train Wreck
8:50 p.m. – Halfway Decent
The performances are free, and the public is invited to enjoy hometown music both nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.