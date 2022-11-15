Salida hometown hero retired Maj. Gen. Walter M. Golden Jr. had a busy day Friday during a Veterans Day appearance at the Salida Museum, visiting with old friends, family, classmates and newcomers to the area.

Golden, now living in Colorado Springs, grew up in Salida and graduated with the Salida High School class of 1977. He spent 37 years in the U.S. Army, and his maternal grandfather, Frank Frantz, who also lived in Salida, served in World War I for just under one year. Golden was in Salida on Veterans Day to share some of his and his grandfather’s military artifacts at the museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.