Salida hometown hero retired Maj. Gen. Walter M. Golden Jr. had a busy day Friday during a Veterans Day appearance at the Salida Museum, visiting with old friends, family, classmates and newcomers to the area.
Golden, now living in Colorado Springs, grew up in Salida and graduated with the Salida High School class of 1977. He spent 37 years in the U.S. Army, and his maternal grandfather, Frank Frantz, who also lived in Salida, served in World War I for just under one year. Golden was in Salida on Veterans Day to share some of his and his grandfather’s military artifacts at the museum.
Visitors stopped by throughout Veterans Day, and vocalists Jennifer Scanga and Brock Oyler paid a surprise visit to sing patriotic songs. Scanga sang the national anthem, and the two performed “God Bless America” as a duet.
Friday was also a free day at the museum in celebration of Veterans Day.
“I am so grateful to the Salida Museum for the opportunity to display a few mementos representing the long military service of our family from this small mountain town,” Golden said.
“It was a great opportunity to catch up with family, get reacquainted with old friends and meet new ones. I couldn’t believe how quickly the time went.
“Undoubtedly the highlight of the day was hearing stories about other Salida veterans, many of whom are gone now, but their service and memories live on. What a memorable Veterans Day!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.