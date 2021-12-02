U.S. equity markets made a sharp reversal intraday, ending in negative territory, as headlines announced that the first case of the omicron variant was found in the U.S. in California.
As uncertainty persists around the severity of the variant and how effective vaccines are against it, we would expect market volatility to remain elevated.
We are also seeing a fight-to-safety response across assets, as Treasury bonds are higher, WTI oil prices are down nearly 1 percent, and the VIX volatility index is higher, close to 30 levels.
Nonetheless, economic fundamentals remain sound, with consumer balance sheets remaining healthy and corporate earnings robust.
Wednesday morning the November ADP private payrolls report beat expectations, coming in at 534,000 versus consensus of 515,000.
Both services and goods-producing jobs were higher, including increases in the leisure and hospitality and manufacturing sectors.
This bodes well for this Friday’s November nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show a gain of 535,000 jobs, with unemployment rate falling to 4.5 percent.
Average hourly earnings are expected to rise to 5 percent year-over-year, up from 4.9 percent last month.
This supports the narrative that while we are seeing a steady recovery in the labor market in the U.S., there remain worker shortages in some areas – particularly low-wage jobs – driving up wages broadly.
Meanwhile, all eyes remain on the Federal Reserve and wha tpath it will take on tapering and raising rates in the year ahead.
Yesterday Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke at a Senate panel and indicated that the FOMC may discuss accelerating the bond-tapering process at the December meeting, as the risk of persistently higher inflation has increased.
He also noted that the omicron variant poses downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation.
Given this somewhat hawkish news, markets are once again pricing in tow to three rate hikes in 2022.
We believe broadly that while the Fed may choose to accelerate its bond-tapering program – to show action against inflation – it has more room to remain patient and deliberate in its rate hikes.
