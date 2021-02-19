The city council heard year-end reports on the Salida Police Department, the golf course and the recreation department at its work session Tuesday.
Police Chief Russ Johnson presented the department’s annual statistics, which saw a 25 percent increase on the number of calls for service. The department received 6,747 calls for service in 2020, up from 5,381 and 5,287 in the previous two years.
Overall, he said almost every type of call was up. With 310 calls, theft accounted for the most. Calls to assist other agencies, accidents, harassment and assualts/fights were also among the top-five.
Arrests, however, were down slightly to 355, compared to 373 and 397 the two years prior.
Johnson said the lower arrest number equated to a lengthy period of time when they weren’t arresting people, like when the jail was closed due to the pandemic, and the department was instead issuing citations or felony summons.
With 35 cases of auto theft, Johnson said it was “up significantly,” but added that many of the issues were tied to one guy who is currently in custody.
With just more than 50 Driving Under the Influences, he said it was a pretty standard figure.
Sexual assaults were also up to 14, compared to five and four the two previous years.
Johnson talked about how the department cooperates with local organizations. He said the department and Sol Vista have a program where they work as co-responders in mental health cases.
He said the department has a unique relationship with The Alliance when dealing with domestic violence, saying people are sometimes reluctant to talk with the police about domestic violence and often more open to talking to a member of The Alliance.
As board president of the Greater Salida Recreation Corporation, Johnson reported numbers for the 2020 season at the Salida Golf Club. The club saw a record number of 15,300 rounds of played at the course. Local members accounted for roughly two-thirds of the rounds while non-members played the rest.
He said the course and Greater Salida Recreation Corporation “had a great 2020 season,” experiencing increased daily play and full tournaments “without having a single outbreak of COVID tied back to the course.”
Johnson attributed the increase in play to people wanting to get outside, picking up their clubs after an absence from the sport and the good conditions at the Salida Golf Club.
“Golf was a perfect game to play because it was outside and social distancing could be done with ease,” Johnson said.
He also said the course offers “a pretty good deal for juniors,” noting kids 12 and younger play free with a paying adult while kids older than 12 can play as much golf as they want for $100 per season.
The course was open mid-March through Halloween.
Diesel Post also presented Salida Recreation’s year-end review and how its actions were influenced by the pandemic and the master plan.
A few notable infrastructure projects include the 14,000-foot skate park under construction, Sonia’s Memorial Garden, an upgrade to the Office Wave, installation of a new batting cage at Marvin Park, parallel parking and sidewalks at Centennial Park, climbing wall repair at Riverside Park and new agility equipment at Loyal Duke Dog Park.
