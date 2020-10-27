The Lessons Learned from the Decker Fire of 2019 is the topic for the next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program on Nov. 1.
Jim Pitts, National Forest Service district ranger for the Salida Ranger District will host the program available on Zoom.
Log on to https://centralcoloradohumanists.org/ for a link to the program.
In his position, Pitts oversees the operations of the district and heads up strategic planning.
From modeling fire behavior to weather observations, the science behind fire management decisions is being tested as environmental changes continue.
Hayden Pass Fire lessons were applied to the Decker Fire and were shown to be valuable in forecasting days of increased fire activity.
Pitts will explore what elements of the Decker Fire will influence the management of the next fire.
