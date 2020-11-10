Equities were sharply higher Monday amid news that a vaccine from Pfizer showed more than 90 percent efficacy in late-stage trials.
The S&P was up more than 1 percent while the Dow Jones gained more than 800 points, the largest point gain since April 6. Monday’s rally follows last week’s 7 percent jump, putting U.S. stocks back in all-time high territory.
The NASDAQ lagged, turning negative for the day, indicating some high flying stay-at-home stocks are experiencing a push back on the vaccine news.
Markets were higher across the board, with economically sensitive and cyclical investments seeing the largest boost. Oil prices had their best day in six months, while the 10-year benchmark yield is above 0.90 percent, the highest level since June.
