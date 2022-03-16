Markets moved sharply higher today, with the S&P 500 up nearly 2.0 percent for the day.
Equities were perhaps supported as oil prices continue their move lower, with WTI down nearly 7 percent to $96 levels.
Sectors that have been hit hardest lately were outperformers today, including technology and consumer discretionary.
Meanwhile, the energy sector is down more the 3.0 percent today, but still up nearly 30 percent for the year thus far.
Traditional safe-haven assets like gold and Treasury bonds also moved lower today, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield now at 2.15 percent levels. The VIX volatility index was notable lower today, down nearly 6 percent to under 30 levels.
Investors remained focused on tomorrrow’s March Federal Reserve meeting, where the Fed will provide an updated “dot plot” as well as a new set of economic projections.
Despite the uncertainty posed by the crisis in Russia/Ukraine, we would expect the Fed to raise rates by 0.25 percent tomorrow – and this to be likely followed by a series of rate hikes this year – as well as outline a plan to reduce the nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.
In our view, the Fed’s 2022 economic projections will likely show higher inflation (above the December forecast of 2.7 percent for core PCE inflation), and lower economic growth ªbelow the 4.0 percent real gross domestic product growth they projected in December.)
Meanwhile, Chinese officials are committed to a zero-COVID policy and reports recently showed that factories, office places, and crowded social gatherings in certain regions of China have been shut down to contain an outbreak.
Investors likely view this with caution as it may exacerbate already strained global supply-chains as companies try to recover from COVID-related shutdowns amid high consumer demand.
There was a silver lining, however, in data out of China this week that showed strong retail sales growth and consumer demand which will likely help to propel the economic recovery that is taking shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.