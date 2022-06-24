New York trip inspires artist’s big painting

Paulette Brodeur of Brodeur Gallery, 133 E. Second St., was recently inspired by a trip to New York and began her largest painting to date as a result.
The painting, “My Feet Don’t Touch the Ground,” is a 9-by-6-foot triptych and is still unfinished.
The central figure is Brodeur herself, supported by angels on either side.
She said the trip, which was arranged by a longtime patron who recently moved to New York City, was one that started with many anxieties but turned into a really good experience.
She said the experience was so inspiring and she came back with so much vision, she immediately started work on the large canvas and some smaller pieces inspired by the vibe of New York City.
The pieces will be available for viewing at the gallery during ArtWalk this weekend.
Brodeur is one of many artists in Salida who will open their galleries and work spaces to the public with extended hours to showcase their work and hopefully make some sales during the event.
