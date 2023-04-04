Salida City Council will hear final readings and conduct public hearings for two ordinances regarding the Groover annexation at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The first ordinance would approve the annexation and the second sets the zoning as medium-density residential.
The property is 0.65 acre at 7285 CR 160, containing a single-family residence, a detached garage and a possible future accessory dwelling unit.
Council will vote on two resolutions concerning the Groover annexation, the first confirming fact, determinations and conclusions and the second approving the annexation agreement.
In new business, the council will vote on approval of issuance of Certificates of Participation to be used to finance up to $3 million for the new fire station. The certificates are tax-exempt lease financing agreements exempt from any requirements based on the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
Council will vote on the Americans with Disability Act transition plan, which was discussed during a work session Monday.
In other business, council will convene as the liquor license authority to consider a new lodging and entertainment liquor license requested by Jeff Bamburg for Rocky Mountain Mercantile, 119 E. First St. A public hearing will be included.
Council will also consider a pair of proclamations, the first declaring April as Arab American Heritage Month and the second declaring April 15-23 as International Dark Sky Week.
