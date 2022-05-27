Revenue from Salida’s 3 percent city sales tax collection was up 5.8 percent in March – from $727,635 in March 2021 to $769,976 in March 2022.
The city’s share of county sales tax for the same time period was up 10.3 percent, from $260,389 to $287,302.
The total increase in sales tax revenue was 7 percent – $1,057,278 in March 2022 compared to $988,024 in March 2021.
The numbers represent a 7.5 percent increase compared to the city’s 2022 budget for the 3 percent city sales tax and 25.1 percent for the county tax, for 11.8 percent total.
The city’s collection of its 3 percent sales tax through March 2022 was $2,059,196, up $122,968 or 5.8 percent from last year’s $1,946,228. That amount is 4.2 percent higher than the city’s budgeted tax revenue.
Year-to-date shared county tax collection was $702,503 through March 2022, up 3.3 percent, or $22,210, from 2021’s $680,293. That is up 11 percent from the city’s budgeted revenue.
Altogether, the city has collected $2,761,699 through March 2022, up $135,178 or 5.1 percent from last year’s $2,626,531. That is up 5.9 percent from the city’s 2022 budget.
