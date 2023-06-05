The Salida City Council will hear and discuss two presentations during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Ehlers Public Finance Advisors will present the council with their financial management plan update. They will present update plans for the city’s existing 10-year financial plans for the general fund and the capital improvement fund.
Ehlers will also review and update financial goals, and present an financial plan for the changing circumstances.
In their presentation to the council, Ehlers conclude how capital projects are more expensive, with the city’s plan for their total projects having increased $13.6 million since the last financial update in 2021, including $8.1 million for increases in the fire station replacement project and $3 million for upgrades to the Salida Golf Club.
Council will also receive an update to the project and plans for the new fire department.
