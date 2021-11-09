Thus far, 2021 has been a banner year for Buena Vista sales tax revenues. Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke’s Oct. 21 report to the Board of Trustees showed August year-to-date revenues of $3,306,341, an increase of 26.37 percent from August 2020’s year-to-date total of $2,616,352.
This is nearly double the average annual growth from 2017 to 2020, which was 13.72 percent.
Factoring in corrections, the surplus over budget for the year to date as of August 2021 is $744,536, or 29.06 percent. Stoke and Town Administrator Phillip Puckett noted that this surplus is already earmarked for the town’s new, planned police station and other capital improvement projects.
Due to legislation enacted in 2019 that remits remote sales tax revenues to the town, Stoke has tracked local and remote sales taxes independently since January 2019. Additional revenues come in via a county contribution based on motor vehicle registrations, she said.
The dual tracking revealed that remote sales helped the town through a slump in local tax revenues during the pandemic shutdown in spring and early summer 2020.
From March to June of that year, local sales averaged a loss of 11 percent, while remote taxes averaged a growth of over 95 percent for the same period. This mitigated impacts, since remote tax revenues only averaged 22 percent of the total revenues during that time.
As of August 2021, the year-to-date local tax revenues totaled $2,034,174, with month-to-month growth over 2020 averaging 25 percent. Remote taxes totaled $493,651 and averaged 54.4 percent month-to-month growth.
