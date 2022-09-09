Friends, family and coworkers of Dave Henson attended a memorial gathering Thursday at Salida SteamPlant to share their memories of the former executive director of the county’s Department of Human Services.
Henson died unexpectedly Aug. 11, leaving a gap in the department. He had been executive director of the department for seven years.
Coworkers shared stories and memories about Henson, including department supervisors Mandy Jackson, Denise Rooks and Monica Haskell.
All spoke of Henson’s commitment to serving the community and supporting his team at Human Services.
Other speakers included County Commissioner Greg Felt and County Administrator Bob Christiansen, who has a background in human services and will fill Henson’s place temporarily.
Other community representatives included County Commissioner Rusty Granzella, Police Chief Russ Johnson and Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn.
A memorial service also was held Aug. 27 in Henson’s hometown of Wray.
