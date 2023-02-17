The Rev. Melissa George is the new rector at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, having filled the position eight months ago, and said she is very excited to be here.
She and her husband, Mark, previously were living in Parsons, Kansas, and working in Kansas City. George said after a year of commuting, they are very much looking forward to a slower pace of life.
George said her responsibilities include the church in Salida, plus holding services in Crestone twice a month. She said she loves working at both locations and has started holding a weekly service at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Salida church’s historical St. Mary’s Chapel.
George said she was a health care chaplain and also worked in hospice care, and she likes to listen to people sharing where they are with God.
When she has spare time, she and her husband love going hiking, taking scenic drives and are both foodies and are looking forward to exploring area restaurants. She said they are also history buffs and hope to learn more about Salida and the area once the weather warms up.
The Episcopal Church’s services are on Sunday at 8 a.m., which George says is a more silent service, and 10 a.m., which has music. Both are Holy Eucharist Rite II services.
