Chaffee Housing Trust invites anyone interested in housing options to attend two upcoming events.
The first is the Colorado Mountain Housing Coalition 2023 summit Monday and Tuesday at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
The trust stated the summit will “promote housing for vulnerable people and workforce in member communities by strengthening their capacity to implement housing programs and services. The coalition acts as a central organization to provide leadership, education, advocacy on public issues and technical and supportive assistance. The CMHC works to increase the effectiveness of the rural western and mountain communities’ voice in public policy decisions affecting funding, regulations and distribution of resources.”
The second event, the Colorado Community Land Trust Conference, will take place Wednesday and Thursday, also at Mount Princeton.
That conference will discuss community land trusts, and the $120 registration fee will be waived for Chaffee and Lake County participants.
