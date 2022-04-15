Some local churches will be offering special services this weekend for the Easter holiday.
Salida Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St., will have a Good Friday service at noon today, while the church will be open for silent meditation until 3 p.m. Normal services will be held Sunday.
Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., will conduct a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. today and a Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m. Regular services will be held at 9 and 11 a.m.
Grace Church, 1320 D St., will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. today, with Easter Sunday services at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Cornerstone Church, 7410 CR 140, will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. today and Easter service and baptisms at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50, will hold its Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Cotopaxi Community Church, 20324 U.S. 50, will conduct its Easter service and cantata at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray Ave., will hold its Easter Service at 10 a.m., followed immediately by an Easter egg hunt, open to the public.
