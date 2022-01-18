Burkhart, 67, leaves mark on Salida

Janet Burkhart, 67, another of Salida’s community-minded people, died Jan. 9 at her home in Hermitage, Missouri. Although she and her husband, Bob Burkhart, were living in Missouri now, she left her mark on Salida for her many contributions to the community.
A Salida native, she was born Feb. 10, 1954, to Johnny and Kay Berndt and in later years worked at the family business, Johnny Berndt Heating and Metal Shop, which she and her brothers, Ken and Bobby, later purchased.
As Woman of the Year for 2006, she was recognized for her work with Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club, Shavano Academic Booster Club, Longfellow Parents Association, Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts,The Grainery Ministries and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Accepting the award, she said, “I love doing this kind of stuff.”
Shavano Academic Booster Club was among Burkhart’s educational interests. The group was founded to recognize excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and citizenship.
Ed Lambert, one of the founders and a board member, said, “Janet was diligent and dedicated to our efforts at SABC and was with SABC for quite some time.”
Many of her friends also became involved in the projects she was passionate about. Joyce Reno was one of those.
“We grew up together,” Reno said. “We were involved in St. Joseph Church, teaching religious education in Salida and Buena Vista. We belonged to Campfire Girls all through high school, and as seniors we received the highest Campfire Girl award. Then we started our own Campfire group.
“Janet worked for the family business, and she borrowed a company truck to haul our Campfire gear to Yellowstone National Park for a group outing. We felt very grown up.
“When our kids were growing up we were involved in Longfellow Parents Association. Janet was president. For a definition of a best friend, there was no one better.”
Carrie Driver was also a friend and worked with Burkhart in church functions.
“Janet did everything at church because she never said no,” Driver said. “She gave time to everything and everybody. She always remembered birthdays. She sent handmade cards. She was Woman of the Year for 2006. In spite of health issues she never complained and she lived for her family.”
Nancy Jacoby and Burkhart were best friends in Kesner Junior High and Salida High School and were locker partners in their freshman year.
“We ate with each other’s families and did a lot of sleepovers,” she said. “We played volleyball and softball and frequented the Salida Hot Springs swimming pool. I’ve known her and her family over 50 years. We had nicknames back then. She was Little Bear. Her older sister was Big Bear. I was Jakers.
“She was such a kind-hearted person, very giving and caring, I feel like part of my history and childhood is gone, but I will think of her often.”
Nick Tessitore, former principal at Longfellow Elementary School, remembers Burkhart being very active in the Longfellow Parents Association.
“She had a heart for kids and wanted to see good things happen for Longfellow,” he said.
Mary McGlasson, office/business manager of St. Joseph Parish, said, “Janet was a faithful member of St. Joseph Parish. She was active in our Social/Fun and Families of Faith committees She was a wonderful person with a heart of gold. She was willing to help in any way. She loved the community with her involvement with the Salida school board and Grainery Ministries.
“She cared deeply for her friends and took an interest in your life. Our lives were touched by Janet. God gives us people in our lives, and Janet showed many what a true friend is about.”
“Janet was a wonderful, strong but quiet woman,” Vicki Sue Vigil, with Salida Business Alliance, said. “She had a way of including you so you not only wanted to join her effort but continue on, on your own.
“She and Joyce Reno are the people who started me on my road of working for the community.
“In the early years it was Longfellow Parents Association, St. Joseph’s, The Grainery, women’s volleyball, etc.
“Later she went on to Salida Academic Booster Club, myself to Salida Business Alliance. But even then our efforts for several community organizations crossed paths.
“I am proud to have known her. She made me a better person.”
Her husband, Bob, said, “Janet was a great person who loved with her whole heart. She saw the good in people and wasn’t judgmental. She was humble, meek and thrifty and had no desire for anything new or fancy. She was a loving wife and mother for 45 years. She loved spending time with family, crafts and volunteering.”
A celebration of her life will be held June 4.
